Police release images of Kansas forgery, burglary suspect

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the forgery and attempted forgery at two bank branches in Salina and report the suspect is also wanted for other incidents.

On Sunday, someone broke into two vehicles at the Salina Soccer complex at 2100 E Magnolia, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

A 33-year old woman reported that someone broke the driver side window of her 2015 Hyundai Sonata and stole various items including her black Coach purse, diamond earrings, credit cards, ID, and checks. Total loss was estimated at $1,279.

A 34-year-old woman reported that someone broke the driver side window of her 2008 GMC SUV and stole various items including her purse, credit cards, ID, checks, and a couple of hundred dollars in cash. Total loss was just under $500.

One victim was notified that her Discover card was being used at Walgreens, 700 S. Broadway. According to Forrester, a white female with brown hair attempted to purchase three pre-paid VISA cards, but the amount was over Walgreen’s limit, so she only purchased two, resulting in a $512 charge to the Discover card.

The victim then went to Walgreens and located her purse in a dumpster along with another victim’s Coach purse, according to Forrester. Items from the purses were still missing.

On Monday, the suspect was in the drive-through at First Bank Kansas, 235 S. Santa Fe, in a white Volvo S90 and used a stolen check to withdraw $1,100 from Krehbiel’s account, Forrester said.

The woman then used a stolen check belonging to Cornerstone Clinic to deposit $2,400 into Linn’s account and then got $1,700 in cash back at the First Bank Kansas facility at 2860 S. Ninth, at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, Forrester. The female returned to the bank a short time later and tried to withdraw an additional amount of money, but an alert First Bank Kansas employee who remembered Linn working for the bank, recognized that the female attempting to withdraw money was not Linn, Forrester said. The employee tried to coax the female into the bank, but she drove off instead, he said.

The woman is believed to be a suspect in incidents in Manhattan, and was seen on surveillance video at the Manhattan Walmart on Sunday.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any information about the cases, are encouraged to contact the Salina Police Department