Police: Kan. felon, 2 others jailed after shots fired from car

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive by shooting and have three suspects in custody.

Just before 11:30a.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call stating that in the area of the 700 Block of NE Wabash in Topeka, a small blue passenger car just fired several gunshots out of the vehicle and fled the area, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

A police officer near the area when the call went out saw the suspect vehicle fleeing southbound down an alley. The officer radioed in his location and other officers were able to follow the car to the area of the 500 Block of NE Michigan, east alley.

At that point, the officers were able to take the two adult male occupants from the passenger car into custody without incident and recover firearms from the vehicle.

James Gillespie, 43, is being held on requested charges that include Criminal Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of StolenProperty, Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He has 11 previous convictions for burglary, theft, forgery, arson and more, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Jaugger E. Thomas, 22, is being held on requested charges that include Possession of Counterfeit Money, Possession of

Stolen Property, Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Charles T. Higgins, 23, was in custody on requested charges that include Possession of Stolen Property. He has posted bond and was no longer in jail.