Lady Panthers and Kingman split two at the Sports Complex

The Great Bend Lady Panthers split their double header Tuesday at the Great Bend Sports Complex with Kingman.

The Lady Panthers beat Kingman 6-2 in game one before the Eagles came back to pick up an 11-2 victory in game two.

The game two loss ended Great Bend’s five game winning streak and left them with a 5-3 record overall.

The Lady Panthers are off until next Tuesday when they play at Dodge City in Western Athletic Conference action. The twinbill will begin a six game road trip for Great Bend.