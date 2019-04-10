Great Bend schools making it clear that vaping is not allowed

The use of tobacco by students has been prohibited for years at the Great Bend school district. The USD 428 Board of Education recognizes the threat to individual and public health when smoking tobacco or using any other tobacco products.

At the school board meeting Monday, the district took another step in clarifying that electronic smoking devices, or vaping, is also not allowed. The change in the student handbook outlined that use of electronic smoking devices is banned.

“This is to clarify for parents to make it more clear,” said Great Bend Middle School Principal David Reiser. “We just wanted to spell it out for parents that students are not supposed to have electronic smoking devices.”

The district’s student handbook states every school shall conduct intensive education programs concerning the hazards of using tobacco products.

The handbook further states…“Students using or in possession of tobacco and/or electronic smoking devices on school property or at school activities shall be subject to suspension, expulsion, or other disciplinary action. In addition, such students shall be encouraged to participate in “Stop Smoking Clinics” or other activities directed toward disseminating information concerning the harmful effects of tobacco.”