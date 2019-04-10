Great Bend, Hays Walmarts will undergo renovations in 2019

Walmart plans estimated $49.7M in Kansas store improvements in 2019

WICHITA — Building on its commitment to save customers time and money in new ways, Walmart expects to spend an estimated $49.7 million this year in Kansas through the remodeling of 10 stores, as well as the launch and continued expansion of several customer-focused innovations.

“In addition to saving customers money every day, Walmart has been committed to making the shopping experience fast and convenient for our Kansas customers,” said David Carmon, Walmart regional general manager. “That commitment will continue this year by enhancing our stores and adding innovative technology, such as Pickup Towers and Online Grocery Pickup, that will give customers even more choices and transform the way they shop.”

2019 Walmart Remodels in Kansas

Walmart plans to remodel stores in the following locations:

1920 US-73, Atchison, Kan.

2700 S Santa Fe Avenue, Chanute, Kan.

1863 5300 Road, Coffeyville, Kan. (remodeled in March)

2020 Nelson Drive, Derby, Kan. (remodeled in March)

3503 10 th Street, Great Bend, Kan.

2301 Industrial Road, Emporia, Kan.

4301 Vine Street, Hays, Kan.

205 Centennial Drive, McPherson, Kan.

1701 South Kansas Road, Newton, Kan. (remodeled in March)

10600 West 21st Street, Wichita, Kan

2019 Walmart Innovations in Kansas

