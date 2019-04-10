Great Bend, Hays Walmarts will undergo renovations in 2019

Walmart plans estimated $49.7M in Kansas store improvements in 2019
WICHITA — Building on its commitment to save customers time and money in new ways, Walmart expects to spend an estimated $49.7 million this year in Kansas through the remodeling of 10 stores, as well as the launch and continued expansion of several customer-focused innovations.
“In addition to saving customers money every day, Walmart has been committed to making the shopping experience fast and convenient for our Kansas customers,” said David Carmon, Walmart regional general manager. “That commitment will continue this year by enhancing our stores and adding innovative technology, such as Pickup Towers and Online Grocery Pickup, that will give customers even more choices and transform the way they shop.”
2019 Walmart Remodels in Kansas
Walmart plans to remodel stores in the following locations:
- 1920 US-73, Atchison, Kan.
- 2700 S Santa Fe Avenue, Chanute, Kan.
- 1863 5300 Road, Coffeyville, Kan. (remodeled in March)
- 2020 Nelson Drive, Derby, Kan. (remodeled in March)
- 3503 10th Street, Great Bend, Kan.
- 2301 Industrial Road, Emporia, Kan.
- 4301 Vine Street, Hays, Kan.
- 205 Centennial Drive, McPherson, Kan.
- 1701 South Kansas Road, Newton, Kan. (remodeled in March)
- 10600 West 21st Street, Wichita, Kan
(1) Grocery Pickup
- Busy customers love Walmart’s grocery pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without having to leave their cars. The best part: it’s all at no additional cost. Walmart plans to expand the popular program to 19 stores across the state by the end of the year. The company also recently introduced Walmart Voice Order, which allows customers to simply say “Hey Google, talk to Walmart” and the Google Assistant will add items directly to their Walmart Grocery cart.(2) Grocery Delivery
- Walmart’s convenient grocery delivery service is also proving to be a hit with customers. This year, Walmart plans to add the service to nine stores, increasing its coverage area in the state.(3) Walmart Pickup Towers
- Walmart Pickup Towers are 16-feet tall, high-tech vending machines capable of fulfilling a customer’s online order in less than a minute once they arrive at the store. It’s easy to do– once the order is ready, step up to the Pickup Tower and scan the barcode sent to your smartphone to retrieve your item. This year, Walmart plans to add 12 Pickup Towers to stores across the state.
(4) FAST Unloader
- Today, product is unloaded as it arrives at the store through a complex, highly manual process that has seen little innovation over the last 50 years – until now. A new system in Walmart backrooms– known as FAST-automatically scans and sorts items that come off trucks based on priority and department, allowing associates to spend less time unloading in the backroom and more time on the sales floor with customers. This year, Walmart plans to expand the technology to 16 stores across the state.(5) Autonomous Floor Scrubber
- The autonomous floor scrubber uses assisted autonomy technology to perform the task of cleaning and scrubbing the concrete floors in stores. The company plans to expand the technology to 20 stores across the state this year.
— NEWS RELEASE