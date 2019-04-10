Former Kan. used car dealer defrauded his own finance company

In February, Obada Alashqar, 24 of Wichita, one of the former operators of Adams Auto Sales & Repairs, was found guilty of conspiracy to impair a security interest. Alashqar was accused of conspiring with his business partner to defraud NextGear Capital, the finance company that provided the line of credit to run the used car lot, according to a media release from Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett.

On Monday, Judge Bruce Brown granted probation in the case, but ordered Alashqar to make monthly payments on the restitution. Judge Brown told Alashqar that he would have to serve five months in prison if he violated his probation by failing to make payments.

As one of the operators of Adams Auto Sales and Repairs, Alashqar purchased cars for resale using financing provided by NextGear. Under terms of the financing agreement, Alashqar was required to pay back NextGear when the cars were sold. The investigation alleged that Alashqar sold several cars financed by NextGear, but kept all the money.

Obada Alashqar, and his brother, Abdallah Alashqar, were previously ordered to pay $526,802 in a civil judgment brought by the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the District Attorney against the brothers and their car lot at 220 E. Kellogg. The car lot is no longer in business.

The Office of the District Attorney launched an investigation of the brothers and their dealership following consumer complaints. The District Attorney’s civil lawsuit alleged 48 violations, includingfailure to disclose safety recalls, failure to provide car titles, taking customer trade-in vehicles withoutpaying for them, selling vehicles “as is” and not having an auto dealer license with the Kansas Department of Revenue.