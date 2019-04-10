GREAT BEND – Deborah Nadine Cobb, 68, passed away April 9, 2019 at her home in Great Bend. She was born January 27, 1951 at Belvidere, to Donald & Nellie (Hembree) Cobb.

Deborah had been a long-time Haviland resident and homemaker. She liked to listen to classical music, read, paint and draw. She especially loved to have tea parties with her grandkids and read to each of them.

Survivors include, one son, Garrison Cobb and his wife Brittaney of Great Bend; one brother, Grant Cobb and one sister, LaDonna Herman, both of Missouri; and six grandchildren, Christopher Avery, Adalynn Cobb, Daniel Lewis, MaKynna Lewis, Teigan Cobb and Brinley Cobb. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has taken place and Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Deborah Cobb Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

