Cop Shop (4/9)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/9)

Fire

At 11:09 a.m. a fire was reported at SE 70 Avenue & SE 50 Road.

Injury Accident

At 3:58 p.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway at MM 106.

At 4:05 p.m. an accident was reported at SW 60 Avenue & SW 20 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/9)

Chest Pain

At 12:14 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Theft

At 12:32 a.m. theft of glasses was reported at 3209 10th Street.

Sick Person

At 12:45 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl Apt 5G.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:12 a.m. an accident was reported at 2521 24th Street.

Theft

At 9:34 a.m. a theft was reported at 4200 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:09 p.m. an accident was reported at 21st Street & Washington Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:17 p.m. Brent Leuenberger was southbound in the 1200 block of Eisenhower Avenue and struck Daniel Kiewel’s legally parked vehicle.

Assault

At 1:08 p.m. a report of being battered by an unknown male subject was made at 3220 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 2:15 p.m. a report of an unknown subject scratching her vehicle was made at 2027 Morton Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:28 p.m. an accident was reported at 12th Street & Morphy Street.

Breathing Problems

At 2:48 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2012 32nd Street Apt 4A.

Overdose / Poisoning (Ingestion)

At 7:37 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 811 Grant Street 221.