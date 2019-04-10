Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/9)

BOOKED: Richard Musil of Great Bend on Barton County District Court charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful obtaining a prescription only drug, and possession of marijuana, no bond.

BOOKED: Candice Johnson on Barton County District Court warrant for residential burglary, theft and criminal damage to property, bond in lieu of $20,000 C/S.

RELEASED: James Lucas of Great Bend on GBMC case for criminal trespass after receiving a 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Richard Newkirk to the Department of Corrections.

RELEASED: Dominique Hoch on a case to Community Corrections.

RELEASED: Candice Johnson on BCDC warrant for burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property after posting a $20,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.