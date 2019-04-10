Authorities work to identify victim in fatal Kan. head-on crash

BUTLER COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of Monday’s fatal Butler County head-on crash.

The driver of a Toyota passenger vehicle and a cattle truck on Kansas 96 near Potwin died at the scene. He has not been positively identified, according to Butler County Undersheriff Tony Wilhite.

It’s also still unclear whether the tractor-trailer or the Toyota crossed the center line before the collision.

The 58 cattle on the truck were being transported from Joplin, Missouri to Dighton, Kansas, according to Wilhite.

Nineteen cattle died or were euthanized as a result of the crash and fire. Four cows are still missing. The 59-year-old semi driver was not injured.

