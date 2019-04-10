Appointments, resignations, and retirements for USD 428

The USD 428 Board of Education approved the following at the April 8, 2019 meeting.

Personnel Report

Licensed Teacher Appointments

– Mr. Shea Koerner, Teacher of 7th Grade Social Studies at GB Middle School

– Ms. Molly Brown, Teacher of Grade 4 at Eisenhower Elementary School

Licensed Teacher Resignations

– Mrs. Kylee McDonald, Special Education Coordinator for Barton County Special Services

– Mr. Brock Funke, Technology Coach at Park Elementary School

– Mrs. Katrina Aumiller, Teacher of Music at Jefferson Elementary School

– Mr. Jason Drouillard, Teacher of English at GB Middle School

– Mr. Matt Rorabaugh, Teacher of 7th Grade Social Studies at GB Middle School (19-20 school year)

Licensed Teacher Retirement

– Mrs. Nancy McAllister, Teacher of Special Education at Ellinwood High School