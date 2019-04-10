Appointments, resignations, and retirements for USD 428

The USD 428 Board of Education approved the following at the April 8, 2019 meeting.
Personnel Report
Licensed Teacher Appointments
– Mr. Shea Koerner, Teacher of 7th Grade Social Studies at GB Middle School
– Ms. Molly Brown, Teacher of Grade 4 at Eisenhower Elementary School
Licensed Teacher Resignations
– Mrs. Kylee McDonald, Special Education Coordinator for Barton County Special Services
– Mr. Brock Funke, Technology Coach at Park Elementary School
– Mrs. Katrina Aumiller, Teacher of Music at Jefferson Elementary School
– Mr. Jason Drouillard, Teacher of English at GB Middle School
– Mr. Matt Rorabaugh, Teacher of 7th Grade Social Studies at GB Middle School (19-20 school year)
Licensed Teacher Retirement
– Mrs. Nancy McAllister, Teacher of Special Education at Ellinwood High School