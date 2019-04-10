A new Kansas policy would give voters more flexibility

Kansas voters might have more flexibility when it comes to where they cast ballots in future elections. An election bill awaiting the governor’s signature gives counties the option to adopt open polling.

Lawmakers last week reached a deal to bundle a handful of election-related bills, including one that would give an election officer the ability to grant access to all polling sites to all county residents on election day.

Under this concept, a Great Bend voter could cast their ballot in Claflin on election day and visa versa. Barton County Clerk Donna Zimmerman likes the concept but says it will present challenges to the county who recently moved from an electronic voting system to a paper based system.

Members of Senate and House election committees also negotiated a package that would allow election officers would to attempt to contact the voters to let them authenticate their ballots before they are discounted.

All of the bills originated in the Senate. The House combined the ballot signatures with the polling access and passed the proposals on a 40-0 vote.