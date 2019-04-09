Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 22 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Windy, with a northwest wind 28 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a northwest wind 27 to 32 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Saturday
A slight chance of snow between 8am and 11am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain before 3am, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
A slight chance of snow and freezing rain before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.