Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 22 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday A chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Windy, with a northwest wind 28 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of rain before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a northwest wind 27 to 32 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday A slight chance of snow between 8am and 11am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain before 3am, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A slight chance of snow and freezing rain before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.