Tuesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcell Ozuna homered to back a solid start by Miles Mikolas, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Dodgers, ending Los Angeles’ five-game winning streak. Mikolas allowed three runs on five hits in six innings, working around three hit batters in the first five innings. He had never hit more than one batter in a game and now has 17 in his career. For the Dodgers, the loss could be painful because of another groin injury to starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Edwin Encarnacion homered twice during an eight-run sixth inning, two of five homers for the hot-hitting Seattle Mariners during a 13-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals. The Mariners have scored five or more runs in 11 of their first 12 games and have 32 homers in that span, the most ever by a team a dozen games into the season. The St. Louis Cardinals had 31 in 2000, according to STATS. Encarnacion is the first Mariner to homer twice in an inning since Bret Boone and Mike Cameron in 2002.

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas forward Dedric Lawson will skip his senior year and enter the NBA draft, the latest move in what should be a significant overhaul of the Jayhawks’ roster for next season. Lawson transferred from Memphis and sat out last season, then led the Big 12 with 19.4 points and 10.3 rebounds this past season.

National Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) — New York Yankees ace Luis Severino is returning to New York to have more tests on his injured right shoulder. Severino was supposed to start on opening day but has been out since he was scratched with right shoulder inflammation from what would have been his first spring training appearance on March 5. The right-hander played long toss on Saturday and felt fine, but manager Aaron Boone says he “didn’t feel as great” on Monday after playing catch.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tre Jones has announced that he is returning to Duke for his sophomore season after hinting at the decision with social media posts of his own over the weekend. Jones averaged 9.4 points and 5.3 assists per game while helping the Blue Devils reach the East Regional final of the NCAA Tournament. The five-star recruit was considered a possible one-and-done candidate like older brother Tyus, who led the Blue Devils to their most recent national championship, in 2015.

The Virginia Cavaliers have claimed the NCAA men’s basketball title by outlasting Texas Tech, 85-77 in overtime. It’s the first national championship in men’s hoops for the Cavaliers and comes one year after they became the first team to lose to a No. 16 seed in the tournament.

Monday Scores

NCAA Championship Game

Virginia 85 Texas Tech 77 OT

INTERLEAGUE

Final L-A Angels 5 Milwaukee 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 5 Chi White Sox 1

Final Baltimore 12 Oakland 4

Final Houston 4 N-Y Yankees 3

Final Seattle 13 Kansas City 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 10 Pittsburgh 0

Final Philadelphia 4 Washington 3

Final St. Louis 4 L-A Dodgers 3

Final Atlanta 8 Colorado 6

Final San Diego 6 San Francisco 5