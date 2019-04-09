Pepsi prevails in Great Bend school district’s beverage contract

In the battle of Coca-Cola and Pepsi, USD 428 in Great Bend will soon be Pepsi drinkers.

The school district’s three-year contract with Coca-Cola concluded in March, and the administration recently communicated with representatives from both companies, requesting proposals. The proposals received were similar except Pepsi returned the higher vending and concession commission.

The USD 428 Board of Education voted 5-0 to switch to Pepsi products beginning next school year. Pepsi will be replacing all the existing Coca-Cola machines and products.

“Part of Pepsi’s proposal, they went through the buildings to find out where all the machines were and match those up,” said Superintendent Khris Thexton. “Swapping out machines will be a significant project, but that is on the company.”

Pepsi’s five-year contract will provide 25 percent commission on vending and concession sales. Pepsi also offers $28,500 in benefits with a case of 20-ounce carbonated drinks costing $20.

Coca-Cola’s five-year contract offered 20 percent commission on sales, $16,250 in total benefits, and a charge of $21.03 per case of 20-ounce carbonated drinks.

Pepsi products also means the switch from Powerade to Gatorade.