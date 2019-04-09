Kansas man breaks into salvage yard, plays demolition derby

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Kansas man is accused of breaking into a salvage yard in the 1600 block of East 1st in Hutchinson and playing demolition derby.

While in the salvage yard, Logan Bromwell, 19, found vehicles that could run and started crashing them into each other, according to police.

Bromwell is also accused of crashing through a gate to get another vehicle. He allegedly took one of the vehicles to a local Kwik Shop, bought gas and returned to the salvage yard.

Bromwell is charged with felony theft and criminal damage. The crimes occurred between March 31 and April 1.

During a court appearance Tuesday, Bromwell was denied a bond reduction.