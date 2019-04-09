Kansas felon accused of more burglaries and killing a puppy

HUTCHINSON — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon convicted over a dozen times on new charges after a weekend chase.

Gabriel Sanchez Jr., 28, was arrested Saturday after he attempted to flee law enforcement.

During a Monday court appearance, police said they were looking for Sanchez and was spotted him at the Texas T-Bone Steakhouse on East 11thStreet in Hutchinson. Officers tried to stop his vehicle but Sanchez fled at a high rate of speed. He finally stopped near 6th and Cleveland and entered a home that was not his own and hid in the bathroom.

Police got permission to enter the home and eventually forced Sanchez from the bathroom and made an arrest.

In court Monday, Sanchez was also read the charge against him including cruelty to animals and burglary of a residence from an earlier incident.

He reportedly grabbed a puppy by its neck and threw it in the air. The puppy died from the ordeal. Sanchez is also accused of breaking into a home in the 700 block of East 1st. Both of these crimes occurred on March 30.

Additional charges include two counts of felony interference, criminal damage felony flee and elude, reckless driving and driving while suspended.

He is being held on a $60,000 Bond and is scheduled to be back in court April 15. Sanchez previous convictions include forgery, burglary, theft and criminal possession of a weapon.