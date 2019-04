Cop Shop (4/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/8)

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:12 p.m. an accident was reported at 288 N. Washington Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/8)

Diabetic Problems

At 2:41 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2811 21st Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:53 a.m. an accident was reported at Harrison Street & Broadway Avenue.

Theft

At 7:58 a.m. a theft was reported at 2506 17th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:07 a.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Theft

At 10:21 a.m. someone stealing keys out of her vehicle at 3015 Broadway was reported.

At 11:48 a.m. a theft was reported at 1217 Williams Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:09 p.m. a report of backing into another vehicle at 3800 10th Street was made.

Criminal Damage

At 12:27 p.m. someone scratching her vehicle at 3015 Broadway was reported.

Traumatic Injuries

At 7:08 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt 14.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:03 p.m. Kelly Jones was arrested at 1109 Main Street.

Chest Pain

At 11:29 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1205 Williams Street.