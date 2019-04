BOOKED: Kelly Jones on Great Bend Municipal warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $250 C/S.

RELEASED: Janelle Harrison of Great Bend on BCDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Christopher Harper on BCDC warrant for DWS habitual violator after receiving a bond revocation from Ace Bail Bonding in lieu of $2,500 C/S. Saline County Municipal Court case for failure to appear, bond of $2,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Kelly Jones on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted $250 cash bond.