Barton County has launched its new website

The City of Great Bend recently completed an overhaul of the city’s website that was well received by residents. Barton County is hoping for the same results. The County launched its re-tooled website last week and so far County Administrator Phil Hathcock says the feedback has been mostly positive.

Phil Hathcock Audio

While the new look website has many additional features, Hathcock says the main goal was to make the site more user-friendly and post information on employment and other frequently sought-after topics.

Phil Hathcock Audio

Another goal was to make contact information easier to find in order for residents to avoid making more than just one call to find the person or department that they want to get in touch with.

The landing spot for county website remains the same, www.bartoncounty.org.