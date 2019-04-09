2nd ranked Lady Cougars earn six golds in Texas

bartonsports.com

The 2nd ranked Barton Community College women’s track and field team won six events this past weekend at the West Texas A&M Classic and Multi in Canyon, Texas.

The balanced Cougar squad won a variety of events during the two-day event, capturing both relays to go along with a pair of field events, hurdles, and a 400m title.

Big news came out of the discus ring on Saturday with Fiona Richards not only winning the event, but exceeding her personal best by over fourteen feet. Marking a 52.01m (170-08) distance, the freshman leaped up the program best chart to the second spot while taking over the nation’s leaderboard.

Latavia Maines, who set the program shot put record last year, had the best bottom line performance of her outdoor season with a season best 15.93m (52-03.25) dent in the sand to win the event.

With less than a second separating the 400m crew of Christal Mosley (54.30), Nijah Roberson (54.95), and Azan Sargusingh (55.12), the trio’s one trip around the oval took over the 3-4-5 spots in the nation as well. Joined by Cadeebra Calcote in the final event of the meet, the tandem captured the 4x400m relay by over five seconds as the nation’s leaders clocked a 3:43.73, adjusted from an altitude time of 3:43.29.

The Cougars also just missed grabbing the nation’s top 4x100m relay spot by .02 seconds in clocking an altitude adjusted 45.49 as Yoveinny Mota, T’Nia Riley, Kaytie Black, and Deborah Giffard edged out the hosts for the meet title.

Mota, who leads the nation in the 100m, matched her season best 13.44 in winning the event with Janeia Wren placing fifth at a 14.81 clocking.

Riley didn’t win an individual event over the weekend but still great performances on the track in moving into the nation’s top 100m spot with an 11.45 third place time while also landing just outside the program’s 200m Top-10 with a 23.63 clocking for another bronze finish.

Now with twenty-three national qualifying performances, the Cougars will take the weekend off from competition before heading to Waco, Texas, for the Michael Johnson Invitational held April 19-20.