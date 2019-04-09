1 person dies in head-on crash with cattle truck in Kansas

POTWIN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one person and around a dozen head of cattle have died in a head-on wreck in rural Kansas.

KWCH-TV reports that the crash happened late Monday on Kansas 196 near the Butler County town of Potwin, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Wichita. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says it’s unclear whether a tractor-trailer or passenger vehicle crossed the center line before the collision.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was killed; the cattle truck’s driver wasn’t hurt. More than 30 cattle survived the wreck. They were either stuck inside the rig or wandering around a nearby wooded area. Deputies warned drivers in the area to be on the lookout.