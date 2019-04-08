Vernon M. Felder, 96, Nekoma, Kansas, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Rush County Memorial Hospital Intermediate Swing Bed, La Crosse, Kansas.

Mr. Felder was born January 5, 1923, in Hoisington, Kansas, the son of Andy and Steffie (Proksch) Felder. He was a lifelong resident of Rush County, Kansas. He was a farmer.

He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

On February 14, 1952, he married Ruth Mayfield at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

Survivors include: his wife, Ruth Felder, Nekoma, Kansas; one son, Fred Felder (Kathy), Rush Center, Kansas; two grandsons, Michael Felder (Megan), La Crosse, Kansas, and Bruce Felder, Rush Center, Kansas; two great grandsons, Dice Felder, and Drew Felder; one brother, Louis Felder, WaKeeney, Kansas; and one sister, Pauline Oborny, Denver, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Joe Felder; and three sisters, Bertha Johnsen, Marie Vondracek, and Sister Dorothy Felder.

Visitation will be Monday, April 8, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas. A vigil service and rosary will be at 7:00 P.M.

Church visitation will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:20 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas, with Father Eric Gyamfi officiating. Interment will be in the La Crosse City Cemetery, La Crosse, Kansas.

Memorials are suggested to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas, or the donor’s choice.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.