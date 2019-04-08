Sheriff: 4 adults, 5 juveniles arrested at Kan. lake party

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating five juveniles and four adults on drug and alcohol allegations.

Just before 9p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a cabin at Acorns Resort and RV Park in the 3000 Block of Farnum Creek Road at Milford Lake in reference to juveniles drinking and possibly smoking marijuana, according to a media release.

Deputies arrested five juveniles from Abilene including two girls on allegations ranging from suspicion of Possession of Marijuana and Possession Drug Paraphernalia to Minor in Possession of Alcohol to Interference with Law Enforcement and another girl on suspicion of Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia and Minor in Possession Alcohol.

Deputies arrested a boy for suspicion of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Minor in Possession of Alcohol, while another boy was arrested on suspicion of Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia, Minor in Possession of Alcohol, Identity Theft, and two counts of Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer.

Deputies also arrested four adults including Colton Mcvan, 18, Abilene, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Alcohol by a Minor and Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct; Chase Mason, 18, Abilene, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Alcohol by a Minor and Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct; Riley Kopfer, 19, Clay Center, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Alcohol by a Minor and Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct; David Pinedo, 18, Abilene, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Alcohol by a Minor, Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer and Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct.