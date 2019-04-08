Reward for information in 2 robberies of Kan. check cashing business

SHAWNEE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of armed robberies at cash advance stores in Kansas and are offering a reward.

According to a media release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, they are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever is involved in the robbery of the Advanced America stores on February 21, in the 2200 block of Louisiana Street., in Lawrence and on March 29, at 1747 NW Topeka Blvd. in Topeka.

In both robberies, a suspect walked into the stores wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head, approached the counter with a silver pistol pointed at the clerk and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to call the FBI’s Topeka office 785-231-1700 or local law enforcement.