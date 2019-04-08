GREAT BEND –

Ray C. “R.C.” Ingram, 72, died April 6, 2019, at his home in Great Bend, Kansas. He was born October 1, 1946, in Great Bend, Kansas, the son of William Joseph and Mamie Mary (Dunn) Ingram.

On April 5, 1965, he married Mary E. Zamarripa in Great Bend. She survives.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Ray was a roughneck and worked in the oil field until his retirement in 1986.

He was a member of the Cheyenne Bottoms Sportsmen Club, where he loved to fish and spend time with his dog Shadow. He also loved to play softball and coached for his kids when they were younger. He was an avid solitaire player and junker, finding treasures to bring home. He cared for many elderly ladies, he affectionately called his girlfriends, doing yardwork and handyman work for them. He also really loved spending time with all of his oil field buddies. He loved his grandchildren and had a special bond with Mason.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ingram of 54 years; and six children, Gina VanSkike, Paula Ingram both of Great Bend, John Ingram and wife Jessie of Wamego, Ramona Anderson and husband Wes of Floydada, Texas, Debra Courville & husband Robbie of Topeka, and Tosha Zamarripa-Perales of Liberal; 19 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and 7 siblings, Dora and Dannelda Ingram, Alice Harrod, Leona Bowman, Jay, Keith, and Eldon Ingram, and a granddaughter, Elisa Schmitt.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Dick Ogle presiding. Friends may sign the book Monday – Thursday, with family to receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

