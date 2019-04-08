Police: Student questioned after alleged threat at Kansas high school

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement and school district officials are investigating an alleged school threat at a Kansas high school

On Sunday, information began coming into the Topeka Police Department of a social media post that appeared to be a vailed threat of violence targeted at Topeka High School, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

Officers were able to locate the source of the post. A juvenile male was taken into custody and interviewed. There is no current threat of violence to the school as a result of this post.

“While this may have turned out to be something other than it appeared to be when seen on social media; we are very grateful for all the notifications and calls we received from parents, students, staff and all other concerned citizens,” according to Lt. Jones.

There will be an increased police presence at the school Monday, according to USD 501.