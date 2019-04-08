Kansas teen on skateboard critically injured while pulled by car

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend accident that injured a 15-year-old boy.

Just after 11:40a.m. Sunday, police responded to a call for Emergency Medical Services near the intersection of 9th and Christine, according to officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, first responders found a 15-year-old boy in the street with critical injuries and a citizen rendering assistance.

The boy was transported to a local hospital and remains hospitalized Monday with critical injuries, according to Davidson.

After speaking to multiple witnesses, investigators learned a 16-year-old was driving a Mazda 626 westbound on 9th Street and pulling the 15-year-old on a skateboard who was holding on through an open window on the passenger side. A second 15-year-old boy was holding onto the vehicle though an open window on the driver’s side.

The boy on the driver’s side was able to let go of the vehicle and safely stop his skateboard. The other 15-year-old lost control of his skateboard, fell and struck his head on the ground. He was not wearing a helmet, according to Davidson.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the incident, according to Davidson. Police will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.