Kansas sheriff’s deputy hit by pickup while working car crash

JACKSON COUNTY— Kansas sheriff’s deputy was injured while investigating an accident Saturday.

Just after 8:30p.m., the deputy was on the scene of a non-injury accident involving a 1997 Toyota Corolla and a deer on U.S. 75 north of 278th Road in Jackson County, according to sheriff Tim Morse.

A southbound 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck failed to properly yield to emergency personnel and struck the deputy. The vehicle’s mirror struck the left arm of the deputy.

The deputy was able to complete the investigation of the first accident prior to being evaluated by medical staff. The pickup driver was cited for failing to yield to emergency personnel. The fine for failing to yield to emergency vehicles is $303.00 including court costs, according to Morse.

The sheriff also reminded drivers “Fortunately, this incident did not result in tragedy. However, the situation presents a good time to remind motorists to drive in due regard to the safety of our highway workers and public safety personnel.”