John O’Connor

April 8, 2019

Got email? So do we. Always enjoy hearing from you at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. We will answer next week.

Pssst, don’t tell anyone, but here’s Week 394 of your confidential update on everything that’s important anywhere. What’s that? You say it’s not confidential? Anyone can read it? Hmmm, I may have to re-think this.

So, is carpet in or out? We’ve always liked carpet; it’s soft underfoot, feels good on a winter morning, and it makes the house quieter. If you watch HGTV, however, it seems like everyone has bare floors. I’m not a big HGTV watcher, but I sometimes glance up when Sally is watching. (That’s my story and I’m stickin’ to it.)

We have a bare laminate floor in the kitchen, and it’s okay, I guess, but noisy. Our old vinyl floor in the kitchen was easy on bare feet and quieter. The current surface, a woodgrain-look laminate, looks nice, but it’s makes for a noisy room (even just walking: “clack, clack, clack”) and our cat can’t get any traction when she wants to tear off on some unknown emergency mission. Our late dog was even funnier. He’d try to chase the cat, but his claws just couldn’t get any purchase on the slick surface. He’d be worn out long before he could catch up with her. He reminded us of the Little Engine That Couldn’t.

Before we bought our first home as ‘young marrieds’ we lived in a carpeted rental apartment. The carpet was a light green shag, the fibers about two or maybe even three inches long. It always reminded me of that gently waving seaweed you see on the ocean floor in some National Geographic special. I half expected a curious squid to come floating by and look at me.

Later, when we owned The Record Rack, we started out with a patterned low-nap ‘indoor-outdoor’ carpet that stood up well to foot traffic, which we had plenty of in those days. We sensed a better opportunity in a different location a year or so later and moved into the Zarah Mall building at Lakin and Main. The previous occupant had installed thick carpet which was a pain to vacuum. It was like pushing a vacuum cleaner through Jello. Somehow we survived, but I blame it for setting me up for shoulder problems twenty years later.

These days we’re sort of a hybrid household. We have a substantial but not-too-thick carpet in the living room, laminate in the kitchen and bare floors with an area rug or two in the bedroom. Our family room has a low-nap carpet that’s held up pretty well and has a unique feature: the imprint of a hot steam iron that toppled off Sally’s ironing board and sat there for a few moments before she noticed. Shades of the movie ‘Home Alone,’ huh? We keep that part of the carpet covered.

So, to carpet or not to carpet? Tough question for tough times. I figure, do what makes you happy, as long as it’s not seaweed shag. Those squid are just plain nosey.

Let’s check the trivia file…

Terry landed in our mailbox first this week. He correctly answered ‘Bishop Fulton J. Sheen’ to our question about the prime time religious show on TV during the ‘50s and ‘60s. Roger had it also.

Paul had half an answer to the Buddy Holly ‘Everyday’ question. Yes, most of the rhythm in the song is Jerry Allison slapping his knees with his hands. Good old ‘organic rhythm.’ Now, there’s a mechanical sound in the first ten seconds or so, that anyone over the age of say, 50, should know by heart. What is it?

Lots of people still remember Imelda Marcos, the former ‘shoe queen of the Philippines. Randall, Eldon and Mark got it right.

Mark guessed the 9th and Morphy business location was the Gibson and Titus truck center. I guess I should have specified which corner of that intersection. It’s the southwest corner. There was a popular business there in the ‘70s and maybe part of the ‘80s.

If my math is correct, that leaves three questions still needing an answer: the Buddy Holly sound effect, the biz at 9th and Morphy, and the one where a prominent person recently made fun of someone’s neck, an insult that originated with a public figure of the ‘50s. Who was the ‘50s guy and what was the insult?

Okay, I see we need two more to make this week’s effort complete. Hmmm…

Alright, try this: who were the two guys who ran a popular men’s clothing store (mainly ‘70s) just north of Self Service Drug on Main?

This type of furniture became very popular in the 1860s, but it was around even during the time of the Pharoahs, in other words, BC. What type of furny are we talking about?

In other business, Paul mentioned how much he had enjoyed the GB Jazz Festival a few weeks ago. Yes, me too, and I agree that it’s tough to get people out for quality events like that. I don’t get it. Karrin’s a five-time Grammy Award nominee, entertains all over the world, and yet we filled only about 40% of the hall for her performance. It’s a mystery.

That’s about all for this week. We’ll visit again here next Monday, or whenever you read this.

Email us with questions, comments etc to john.oconnor@eagleradio.net.

Have a good week.

John