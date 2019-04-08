GREAT BEND – James “Jimmy” Alan Langer, 64, passed away April 4, 2019 at his home in Great Bend. He was born

September 14, 1954 at Ness City to Leonard & Mary Helen (Younger) Langer. He married Gloria Rush September 14, 1989 at Kinsley. She survives.

Coming from Ness City in 1973, James was a Great Bend resident. He was a truck driver in the oilfield for 30 years, having worked for Butterfly Supply and Great Plains Inspection. He loved gardening, especially his watermelons. He enjoyed watching monster trucks and old tv shows and especially enjoyed his geese. He loved to spend time with his family and grandchildren.

Survivors include, his wife Gloria Langer of the home; one son, Timothy Langer and his wife Amber of Great Bend; three daughters, Angela Henry and Crissy Charles and her husband Jack, all of Great Bend, and Stephanie Langer of Augusta; one brother, Robert Langer of Great Bend; one sister, Becky Kumle and her husband Mark of Great Bend; and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Katrina; and sister Rose Mai.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the James Alan Langer Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530



