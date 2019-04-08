First-degree murder charges dismissed in death of McPherson man

MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — Charges have been dismissed against a 27-year-old man accused in an April 2017 death of a central Kansas man.

First-degree murder and other charges against Travis Ryan Belt were dismissed Friday without prejudice, which means charges could be filed again.

Belt, of Little River is charged in the death of 58-year-old Steven Carlson of McPherson. Carlson was found dead in his home in April 2017. The dismissal will allow further testing of DNA found at the scene.

Prosecutors said Belt used Carlson’s truck to shoplift at a Walmart the day before Carlson’s body was found.

Belt remains incarcerated in the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility on charges stemming from unrelated cases.