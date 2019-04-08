Dismembered horse found at park was longtime family pet at Kan. farm

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A horse whose dismembered remains were found in a Kansas City park was a family pet that was pregnant.

Miguel Valdez told WDAF-TV that breaking the news to his children was difficult. But he said it was equally disturbing to go to animal control and identify the mare, named Senaida, which the family had owned for nine years. He says he’s “upset and angry.” The horse was at a friend’s farm in Kansas City, Kansas, when it went missing.

A man playing disc golf found the animal’s remains a week ago in Kessler Park. Police there say the horse appeared to have been prepared for consumption. After the meat was removed, the carcass was placed in a barrel and dumped in the park.

