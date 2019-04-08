Cyrill M. “Bud” Pivonka, 96, Timken, Kansas, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Rush County Memorial Hospital, La Crosse, Kansas.

Mr. Pivonka was born January 3, 1923, in rural Timken, Kansas, the son of Ralph M. and Antonia (Holopirek) Pivonka. He was a lifelong resident of Rush County, Kansas. A 1939 graduate of Bison High School, Bison, Kansas, he and his wife, Melva, together with Edward and Thelma Fiala, built and operated the La Crosse Bowl in La Crosse, Kansas. In 1952, they moved to Timken, Kansas, and operated Pivonka Implement with Bud’s brother, Jim, later moving the implement dealership to La Crosse, Kansas, until 1979.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church, La Crosse, Kansas, the VFW Post 3147, La Crosse, Kansas, and American Legion Post 33, La Crosse, Kansas.

He was a United States Navy veteran, serving in World War II, and the Korean Conflict.

On December 24, 1946, he married Melva L. Gillig at the United Methodist Church, La Crosse, Kansas. She preceded him in death May 1, 2014.

Survivors include: two sons, Steve Pivonka (Sharnon), Lenexa, Kansas, and David Pivonka, Great Bend, Kansas; one daughter, Nancy Pivonka (Sue), Santa Fe, New Mexico; five grandchildren, Andy Pivonka, Melissa Pivonka, Kimberly Bartly, Jeremy Pivonka, and Aaron Pivonka; and six great grandchildren, Jake Bartly, Easton Bartly, Kohen Pivonka, Genevieve Pivonka, Brooklynn Pivonka, and Connor Pivonka.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two brothers, Ralph C. Pivonka, and James R. “Jim” Pivonka; and two sisters, Marie Mahoney, and Matilda Meneley.

The family will be receiving friends Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 12:30 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. at the United Methodist Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

Memorial service will be Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 1:30 P.M., at the United Methodist Church, La Crosse, Kansas, with Pastor Angie Vertz officiating. Inurnment will be in the La Crosse City Cemetery, La Crosse, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials to the United Methodist Church, La Crosse, Kansas, or Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Timken, Kansas.

