Commissioners recognize National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Every April, the Office for Victims of Crime leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. This year the event is scheduled for April 7th through the 13th with the theme ” “Honoring Our Past, Creating Hope for the Future.” Barton County Commissioners Monday adopted a proclamation designating this week as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week after a presentation from Camilia Komarek, a Victim Advocate in the Barton County Attorney’s Office.

Camilia Komarek Audio

In 2018, Komarek made contact with 3,000 individuals in Barton County who were victims of crime to explain what services are available to them.

Camilia Komarek Audio

Komarek says this year’s theme, Honoring Our Past, Creating Hope for the Future, celebrates the progress made by those before us as we look to a future of crime victim services that is even more inclusive, accessible, and trauma-informed.