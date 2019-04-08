Barton County to once again access Federal Funds Exchange Program

It’s not often that local governments take the offer to accept less money from the federal government unless the issue is the Federal Funds Exchange Program. Barton County Commissioners Monday agreed to accept an exchange rate of 90-percent from the Kansas Department of Transportation in exchange for more flexibility in how those dollars are used on road and bridge projects in the county. The amount accepted was just over $223,000, 10-percent less than the full amount they could have received of just over $248,000. According to Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman, by accepting 10-percent less, the county avoids having to use federal requirements and the restrictions that come with them.

KDOT’s Federal Fund exchange program is a tool that swaps federal funds for state funds at an exchange rate of 90 cents for every dollar. The funds are available and will be used for materials and maintenance work on local highways.