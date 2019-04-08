Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/5 – 4/7)

4/5

BOOKED: Brandi Gutierrez on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, bond is set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Rank Relmar of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Harper of Russell on Saline County Municipal Court case for failure to appear, bond of $2,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Dustin Stiles of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

BOOKED: Tucker Roach on a Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Valencia Reif on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Ken Rodriguez on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Janelle Harrison of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Eliseo Velasco Jr. of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Dantae Adams of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Sterling Mills of Great Bend on CKCC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Chance Yoho-Stottler of Hays for Ellis County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Frank Relmar of Great Bend after posting a $1,000 C/S bond. BCDC case for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

RELEASED: Dustin Stiles of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

4/6

BOOKED: Freddy Miller of Hoisington on BTDC case for felony flee elude, DUI, speeding, left of center, illegal tag, expired tag, defective windshield, failure to signal, no DL, no seat belt, no insurance, ITOL, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Victor Gallegos-Garcia of Ellinwood on BTDC case for DUI and ITOL, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Steven Herren on CKCC/BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Clarence Millsap of Great Bend on Pawnee County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Richard Batchman on BTDC case for DUI, interference with interlock device, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juan Viera of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for no DL, no insurance, and speeding, bond set at $500 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Stephen Crawford of Great Bend posted a $1,000 cash bond. BTDC warrant for probation violation.

RELEASED: Victor Gallegos-Garcia on BTDC case for DUI, ITOL, after posting $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Brandi Gutierrez posted a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine , possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

RELEASED: Earlene Dea Naab on GBPD case for criminal trespass after posting a 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Clarence Millsap of Great Bend on Pawnee County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $250 cash bond.

4/7

BOOKED: James Lucas of Great Bend on GBMC case for criminal trespass, bond set at $500 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Jason King of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with a bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

RELEASED: Juan Viera of Great Bend on a GBMC case for no DL, no insurance, and speeding, after posting a $500 cash bond through the Great Bend Police Department.

RELEASED: Richard Batchman posted a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BTDC case for DUI, interference with interlock device.

RELEASED: Orlandus Neal Jr. on CKCC case for a serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Eliseo Velasco Jr. of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence. Time served.

RELEASED: Dantae Adams of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jason King of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery DV.

RELEASED: Eric Ramos on GBMC case for battery DV, posted bond of $1,000 through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.