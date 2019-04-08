A 50/50 split for crossing guard partnership in Great Bend

In an effort to work with the City of Great Bend, the USD 428 Board of Education approved a partnership Monday night with the city to continue the crossing guard program before and after school.

The City of Great Bend currently pays the salaries and expenses associated with crossing guard personnel at each elementary school. The city and district will enter a cost-sharing agreement for the crossing guard salaries for the 2019-2020 school year.

“The management part of the program is tough for the city,” said USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton. “Now, if there is an issue, the principal calls the police officer. Then the officer calls the crossing guard to find out what the issue may be. The new way will have the principal take care of any issues that need to be made.”

The district will hire, manage, and employ the guards, and all the training will be provided by the city. Crossing guards are required to receive at least one hour of orientation and training for the position. Crossing guard salaries will be split equally between the district and city.

“I think they (Great Bend) are looking at ways to save money and use it in other places,” Thexton said. “I understand this program is something the school district and students benefit from. It is important. I would rather pay half and keep the program. This way the district is giving their share of the process.”

The program costs approximately $30,000 and neither party would pay more than $15,000 each year for their half. Crossing guards are used twice a day, both before and after school.