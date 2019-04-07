The voice of the sorghum industry

Now Accepting NSP Board Member Applications

The National Sorghum Producers Nominating Committee is now accepting applications from members for the 2020 board of directors. The role of each director is to serve a three-year term by representing, leading, advising and supporting the activities of NSP. Information is available online which provides requirements, responsibilities and deadlines. NSP board members represent the organization by improving the sorghum industry through advocacy and leadership. Applications are due Friday, May 10.

U.S. Sorghum Sales Continue To Spain, Italy

Recent sales of U.S. sorghum to Spain and Italy reinforce the importance of European markets to U.S. farmers. Italy purchased 1.44 million bushels of sorghum the week of March 14, and Spain has purchased 39.4 million bushels of sorghum this year, including 2.17 million bushels this week. The U.S. Grains Council reported a combination of factors have resulted in the return of these two buyers to the sorghum market this marketing year. In addition to ample supply of U.S. sorghum, a drought in Europe has driven up the price of European feedstocks. U.S. sorghum is an attractive alternative with duty-free access to the market and no biotechnology-related concerns. Read more about USGC efforts here.

U.S. – China Getting Closer to a Deal

Negotiations between the U.S. and China continue to move forward this week. President Trump and China’s vice premier and top negotiator Liu He are expected to meet today where President Trump will likely set the date for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trade enforcement and existing tariffs on Chinese goods continue to be dominant issues. In March, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told the Senate Finance Committee the Trump Administration will need to see real progress before rolling back tariffs. The Administration wants to ensure China ratifies reform agreements, including a no-retaliations clause, before lifting the tariffs, and China wants the U.S. to completely lift tariffs. U.S. officials are hopeful this week’s discussions will bring the two countries closer to reaching an agreement.

NSP Welcomes New Industry Partner

National Sorghum Producers recently welcomed AgBiTech to the NSP Industry Partner program as a Bronze Level sponsor. AgBiTech is dedicated to providing commercial products that make pest management more sustainable and farming more profitable. AgBiTech originated in Australia but recently completed construction of a state-of-the-art production plant, laboratory and global headquarters in Ft. Worth, Texas. AgBiTech’s portfolio of NPV-based insecticides will play a significant role in reducing input cost for sorghum growers looking to economically control headworms. To learn more about the new partnership, visit the NSP website.

House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Ag Labor

On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee Immigration and Citizenship Subcommittee held an initial hearing on Securing the Future of American Agriculture focusing on labor issues. Subcommittee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) indicated the desire to pass a standalone ag labor bill, which would provide opportunities for existing workers who are in the country to obtain legal status in addition to H2A worker reform but did not disclose specific details. The subcommittee expressed tight agriculture labor market concerns and acknowledged the existing differences in wage rates. Another topic of discussion focused on how seasonal programs create significant restrictions when looking for employees in an industry that requires round-the-clock time investments. Some members expressed an interest in changing the current seasonal/temporary guest worker program to a year-round program. Committee members and panelists all agreed changes need to be made on the current H2A guest worker program.

USDA Launches New Farmers.gov Features

On Wednesday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the launch of two new features on farmers.gov to help customers manage their farm loans and navigate the application process for H2A visas. The self-service website now enables agricultural producers to login to view loan information, history and payments. The H2A Visa Program page has an interactive checklist tool, with application requirements, fees, forms, and a timeline built around a farmer’s hiring needs.

U.S. – Mexico Two Way Trade

Late last week President Trump took to twitter to discuss possible closures on the U.S.-Mexico border over immigration issues. The tweet sparked many concerns among multiple groups over the importance of two-way trade with Mexico. After push back from multiple Congressional leaders and organizations, President Trump has eased away from the initial threat and is giving Mexico a one-year warning to address migrant issues and stop illegal drugs crossing the border. President Trump said he will impose auto tariffs versus closing the border.

U.S.-Japan Trade Talks on the Horizon

According to Reuters, the first round of U.S.-Japan trade talks will likely be held in mid-April. Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will travel to Washington, D.C., to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Trade tensions between the two countries have been building since President Trump took office with the promise of better trade deals for the U.S. President Trump has been very intentional in wanting a two-way trade deal to address the $69 billion trade surplus. Japanese officials are concerned over the number of Japanese auto imports, which make up almost two-thirds of their U.S. exports.

EU-U.S. Trade Talks on Hold

The European Commission has asked its trade ministers to promptly clear two negotiating mandates for approval to move forward with U.S. trade discussions. The two mandates halting momentum include tariffs on industrial goods and the progression of cross-Atlantic product sales. French officials have stated their opposition of signing trade deals with any country that is not in the Paris climate accord. France had previously indicated resistance to negotiations with the U.S. over economic concerns.

Sorghum in the Spotlight:

Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board offers Resources to Producers Facing Delayed or Prevented Planting – The Fence Post

U.S. Farmers in Dire Straits – The Western Producer

Prospective Plantings: Swing To Secondary Crops? – Farm Journal’s AgPro

Wallace Back with AM Racing in Fort Worth – Speed Sport

Project Aims to Transform Southeastern Feed Grain Industry – The Times and Democrat

USDA Seeks Nominees to Fill At-Large Vacancy on the United Sorghum Board – High Plains Journal

Insect-Deterring Sorghum Compounds may be Eco-Friendly Pesticide – PennState

Upcoming Sorghum Events

April 10-12 NAMA Agri-Marketing Conference – Kansas City, MO

April 19 Good Friday Holiday – Office Closed

For a full view of calendar events, visit the NSP website calendar.

Market News – To view this week’s Gulf export grain report, click here.

About Sorghum Notes

Sorghum Notes is a publication of the National Sorghum Producers. NSP represents U.S. sorghum producers and serves as the voice of the sorghum industry from coast to coast through education and legislative and regulatory representation.