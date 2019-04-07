Sunday Sports Headlines

DETROIT (AP) — Christin Stewart hit a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning, lifting the Detroit Tigers to a 7-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals. The Tigers trailed 4-2 in the seventh but rallied against Kansas City’s struggling bullpen. It was the second home run of the season for Stewart, a promising rookie outfielder.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Austin Hedges and Manny Machado each hit a two-run homer off Andrew Miller in the eighth inning, helping the San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 for their third consecutive win. Fernando Tatis Jr. opened the eighth with a walk and Hedges followed with a go-ahead drive over the wall on in left. With two out and Ian Kinsler on first after a walk, Machado made it 6-3 with his second homer of the season.

National Headlines

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Guy sank three free throws with 0.6 seconds left as Virginia survived a frantic rally by Auburn in a 63-62 triumph over the Tigers in the NCAA men’s basketball semifinals. The Cavaliers inbounded the ball with 1.5 seconds left and got the ball to Guy, who was bumped by the Tigers’ Samir Doughty on a 3-point shot from the corner. The free throws came after the Tigers used a 14-0 run to erase a 10-point deficit and take a 61-57 lead with 19.3 seconds remaining.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Texas Tech has advanced to the NCAA title game against Virginia by holding Michigan State to 31.9% from the floor in a 61-51 victory over the Spartans. Matt Mooney matched his season-high with 22 points, including three 3-pointers over the span of 3 minutes to give Texas Tech a 13-point lead midway through the second half. Mooney helped the Red Raiders advance despite a quiet performance by Jarrett Culver, who was held to 10 points and five boards.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets are tied for sixth with Orlando in the NBA’s Eastern Conference at 40-40 following a 133-128 triumph over the Bucks in Milwaukee. D’Angelo Russell had 25 points and 10 assists for the Nets, who had dropped four of five before moving a half-game ahead of Detroit. Caris LeVert had 24 points, and Jared Dudley finished with 16. Brooklyn is 1 ½ games ahead of ninth-place Miami, although the Heat have a game in hand.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Si Woo Kim narrowly missed a second hole-in-one on consecutive days and saw his four-shot lead trimmed to one over qualifier Corey Conners through three rounds of the PGA’s Valero Texas Open. Kim aced the 16th hole at the TPC San Antonio on Friday, and he missed it by inches on the way to a third round 3-under 69 that puts him 15 under. Connors fired a 6-under 66 as he attempts to become the first Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour since 2010.

Saturday Scores

Final Four

Final (2) Virginia 63 (14) Auburn 62

Final (9) Texas Tech 61 (5) Michigan St. 51

INTERLEAGUE

Final Minnesota 6 Philadelphia 2

Final San Francisco 6 Tampa Bay 4

Final Arizona 5 Boston 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 7 Kansas City 4

Final Seattle 9 Chi White Sox 2

Final L-A Angels 5 Texas 1

Final Cleveland 7 Toronto 2

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Baltimore 4

Final Houston 6 Oakland 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 6 Washington 5

Final Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 5, 10 Innings

Final San Diego 6 St. Louis 4

Final Chi Cubs 14 Milwaukee 8

Final Miami 4 Atlanta 2

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Colorado 2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Brooklyn 133 Milwaukee 128

Final Philadelphia 116 Chicago 96