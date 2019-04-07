Sheriff: Kansas man accused of recording people in restroom

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for allegedly recording victims in a restroom on multiple occasions.

On November 1st, 2018, Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Deputies and investigators served search warrants on two homes including Wathen’s residence east of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

Deputies confiscated computers and other electronics during the search.

On Friday, Kerry Wathen Jr., 52, was jailed on requested charges that include two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and four counts of breach of privacy, according to Morse.

Wathen paid a $10,000 bond and is no longer in custody, according to online jail records.