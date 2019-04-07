Monday Weather

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Windy.
Thursday
A slight chance of rain and snow before 9am, then a slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 53.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A 10 percent chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.