Monday Weather

Monday Sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Windy.

Thursday A slight chance of rain and snow before 9am, then a slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A 10 percent chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.