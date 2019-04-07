Monday USD 428 School Board Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING April 8, 2019 5:00 p.m.

1. CALL TO ORDER

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

 Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.

1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS / PRESENTATIONS ………. Mr. Umphres

 Special Recognition – Teacher of the Year Candidates

Following final selection by the Kansas Teacher of the Year Nominating Committee, Jenna Dreiling, Teacher of grade 1 at Riley Elementary, and Courtnea Wilson, Teacher of 8th grade Science at GB Middle School will represent USD 428 in the 2019-2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year program! The board extended congratulations and appreciation to Mrs. Dreiling and Mrs. Wilson for their achievements in the teaching profession.

3. STAFF / STUDENT PRESENTATIONS …………………………………… Mr. Umphres

None

4. COMMUNICATIONS ……………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

 Board Members’ Comments

 USD 428 Education Foundation

 Written Communications / Correspondence

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Approval of Crossing Guard Partnership …………………………… Mr. Umphres (Refer to Mr. Thexton) The City of Great Bend currently pays the salaries and expenses associated with crossing guard personnel at each elementary school. City administrators recently proposed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) outlining a partnership between the city and the district to cost-share crossing guard salaries. The district will hire manage, and employ the guards, and all training will be provided by the city. Crossing guard salaries will be split equally between the district and the city. The Administration recommends approval of the MOA partnership with the City of Great Bend.

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Approval of Beverage Contract ……………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

USD 428’s five-year beverage contract with Coca Cola concluded in January 2019 The Administration recently communicated with representatives of Coca-Cola and Pepsi Cola companies, requesting proposals. The Administration will provide details and will make a recommendation to the Board to approve a five-year contract.

B. Approval of KASB Membership for 2019-2020 ………………… Mr. Umphres

The BOE has utilized the services of the Kansas Association of School Boards during the past year, receiving assistance in such areas as policy development, personnel, negotiations, school improvement, and legal services. The membership cost for 2019-2020 is $11,588.90, $40.90 more than the previous year’s rate. The district’s 2018-2019 budget includes dollars for this expenditure. The Administration recommends approval of membership as well as the Legal Assistance Fund @ $2,100 (same fee as last year). The total cost for renewal is $13,688.90.

C. Approval of Exposure Control Plan ………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

The USD 428 Exposure Control Plan for Bloodborne Pathogens has been updated to reflect current practices and protocol and online training for employees. This is a first reading. Approval will be requested at the May meeting of the BOE.

D. First Reading of 2019-2020 Student Handbooks ………………… Mr. Umphres

Proposed elementary school, middle school, and high school student handbooks, along with sheets of proposed changes, are provided. The student handbook is uniform for the elementary schools. This is a first reading. Approval will be requested at the May meeting of the BOE.

E. First Reading of 2019-2020 Teacher Handbooks ……………….. Mr. Umphres

Teacher handbooks (elementary school, middle school, and high school), are provided, along with notes describing proposed changes. A uniform elementary school teacher handbook is maintained through cooperative efforts of the elementary principals, with some details personalized to each school. This is a first reading. Approval will be requested at the May meeting of the BOE.

F. First Reading of 2019-2020 Athletic and Activity Handbooks ……. Mr. Umphres

Information detailing the proposed 2019-2020 changes to the Activities Handbook and the Athletics Handbook is provided. This is a first reading. Approval will be requested at the board’s May meeting.

7. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT……………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Popp

A. KESA OVT Review

The Kansas Education Systems Accreditation (KESA) Outside Validation Team visit (OVT) visited the district on March 26 to review the progress of the district over the last 5 years. The team studied district data, listened to focus groups and gave feedback on current status and future steps for improvement.

B. Healthy Living Standards

The Healthy Living Committee will present the standards they have been working on for the past two years to the board. These standards cover healthy habits, healthy relationships, and other health topics for K-12. This will be a first reading of the standards.

C. Pilot Programs

The committee for K-12 Social Studies has researched materials to pilot next year. Mr. Popp will update the board on the committees’ research and their recommendation on selections. The Administration recommends approval of the selections of the K-12 Social Studies Committee.

D. Curriculum Meeting Minutes

 Curriculum Steering Committee: 4/2/19

 Professional Development Council (PDC) minutes: 3/4/19 and 4/1/19

8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT ………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Review of the Education Foundation Mini-Grants

B. Legislative Update

C. Architect Meeting

D. Dr. Watson Visit – 4/1/19

E. KASBO – April 24-26, 2019

F. Approval of Contributions

9. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION …………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Bills and Financial Reports

10. EXECUTIVE SESSION ……………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

The Board of Education will go into executive session.

“Mr. President, I move that the board go into executive session to discuss the latest proposal for the negotiated agreement pursuant to the exception for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA. The open meeting will resume at _____ P.M. in this Board of Education meeting room.”

11. EXECUTIVE SESSION ……………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

The Board of Education will go into executive session.

“Mr. President, I move that the board go into executive session to discuss individual employee’s performance pursuant to non-elected personnel exception under KOMA. The open meeting will resume at _____ P.M. in this Board of Education meeting room.”

12. CONSENT AGENDA …………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (March 4, March 18, and March 28, 2019)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report

13. UPCOMING MEETING DATES …………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

•No School: April 19, 2019 – Spring Holiday

•BOE Luncheon Meeting: Noon on Thursday April 18, 2019, at Park Elementary

•GBHS Community Work Day: Wednesday, April 24, 2019

•Employee Recognition Banquet: 6:30 p.m., on May 8, 2019, at the GB Middle School

14. ADJOURNMENT ……………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres