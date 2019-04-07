Lady Cougars complete perfect weekend with a Saturday sweep at Seward County

The Barton Lady Cougars four game trip to southwest Kansas resulted in four victories over the weekend, highlighted by a double header sweep at Seward County on Saturday.

After taking two from Garden City on Friday with wins of 13-3 and 19-9, Barton completed their perfect road trip with a sweep of Seward County in Liberal. The Lady Cougars won game one 8-5 before edging the Saints 2-1 in game two.

Barton is now 22-9 overall and 16-2 in the Jayhawk East, right behind first place Butler who is 13-1 in league play.

The Lady Cougars begin a big week on Wednesday as they travel to Hutchinson to face the Blue Dragons for two games before hosting Butler on Sturday at Cougar Field.