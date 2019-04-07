KDOT announces aviation art contest winners

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation announces the Kansas winners of the 2019 International Aviation Art Contest. The theme for this year’s contest was “My Dream to Fly.” The art contest is designed to challenge young people to illustrate the importance of aviation through art. Artists ages 6 to 17 were eligible to submit art that celebrates the adventure and excitement of aviation.

The first-place winner in each age group receives a prize package from the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education (KCAE), which includes a drone and a tablet among other prizes.

“This is an opportunity to demonstrate the impact of aviation in a fun and interactive way and to foster a new generation of aviators,” said Lindsey Dreiling, Deputy Director of KDOT Aviation and President of KCAE.

2019 Kansas winners are:

1st Place:

Abilene Zhang, Christ Lutheran School, Overland Park

Brittney Gillespie, Mulvane Middle School, Mulvane

LeeAnn Skinner, Lawrence Virtual School, Topeka

2nd Place:

Kaylen Foss, Derby Middle School, Derby

Trinity Bayliff, Mulvane Middle School, Mulvane

Isaiah Doherty, Haven Grade School, Haven

3rd Place:

Ashlee Taylor, Burrton High School, Burrton

Abraham Zhang, Christ Lutheran School, Overland Park

Liam McLoughlin, O’Loughlin Elementary, Hays

To see the artwork, go to the KDOT Aviation page – https://www.facebook.com/KDOTAviation