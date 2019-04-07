Kansas woman dies in head-on crash

GRAY COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 2:30a.m. Sunday in Gray County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Ford pickup driven by Gilberto Vital, 20 Dodge City, was eastbound on U.S. 50 eighteen miles west of Kansas 23. The pickup traveled left of center and struck a 2011 Toyota passenger car driven by Alice F. Ochs, 66, Garden City, head-on.

Ochs was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital where she died. Vital was not transported for treatment. Ochs was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.