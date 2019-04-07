Kansas man sentenced to prison for fatal DUI crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man was sentenced to prison Friday afternoon in connection with a 2017 fatality crash on K-15 in Derby.

On February 1, a jury found 24-year-old Joe Ellis of Wichita guilty of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery for the crash. Judge Christopher Magana sentenced him to 9-years in prison, according to a media release from District Attorney Marc Bennett.

On August 22, 2017, a westbound car driven by Ellis ran the stop sign at K-15 and 55thStreet South. The car struck a southbound pickup driven by Thomas Toon of Burden who survived his injuries. Mark Standerfer, 33 of Mulvane, was a passenger in the car driven by Ellis and died of his injuries on August 31st. Witnesses told Sedgwick County Sheriff deputies that Ellis’ car was moving at a veryhigh rate of speed when he ran the stop sign. Ellis was found to have methamphetamine in his bloodstream.