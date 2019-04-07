Congressman Marshall announces three military academy mominations

WASHINGTON-D.C.-U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. is pleased to announce the appointments of three 1st Congressional District high school students to U.S. military service academies. This year a panel of military veterans interviewed nine students vying for appointments to the country’s elite service academies.

Following the Military Service Academy interview process, Keaton Koenig, Blaise Hayden, both from Manhattan, and Rudolph Rodriguez, from Salina, received nominations from Rep. Marshall. All three students have officially accepted appointments to attend a military service academy for their post-high school education.

“We’re proud to have these young leaders that are anxious to protect and serve our country,” Congressman Marshall said. “This is a rare and excellent achievement that Kansans across the state should be proud of. Keaton, Blaise, and Rudolph work hard in both the classroom and their communities and their drive will suite them well in their respected academies. It’s an honor to make these nominations and I look forward to following their success.”

Koenig, son of Emily and Kris Koenig, is a senior at Riley County High School where he participated in varsity football, basketball, wresting and track and maintained a 4.0 GPA. He will attend the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., this fall.

Hayden, daughter of Eileen and Curtis Hayden, is a senior at Manhattan High School and participated in the varsity swim team while maintaining a 4.36 GPA. She will attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., this fall.

Rodriguez, son of Matt and Kristy Rodriguez, is a senior at Southeast of Saline High School, where he participates in football, wrestling and baseball, while maintaining a 3.9 GPA. He will attend the United States Naval Academy Prep School in Newport, RI. this fall.