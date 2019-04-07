Barton baseball swept at Colby

The Barton Cougars dropped two games in Colby Saturday as the host Trojans swept the Cougars in a Jayhawk West double header, winning game one 9-5 before taking game two 3-2 in 9-innings thanks to a walk off RBI single.

The Cougars dropped 3 of 4 to the Trojans in the 4-game series that began with the two teams splitting a double header in Great Bend on Thursday.

Barton is now 12-8 in conference play and 25-12 overall. They are currently in a three way tie for second in the Jayhawk West with Butler and Seward, two games behind first place Hutchinson.

The Cougars return to action Tuesday at home with two games against McCook C.C.