Wheat Field Day scheduled for Great Bend Wednesday April 10th

Kansas State wheat production specialist Romulo Lollato says the condition of the Kansas winter wheat crop is always a topic of interest at this time of year but even more so this spring. That’s because of the weather-induced delays in crop progress and planting that took place last fall. Lollato will be in Great Bend Wednesday to lead a Wheat Field Day that is hosted by Kansas State University and the Great Bend Coop.

Romulo Lollato Audio

Lollato says it will be a walking classroom for those in attendance to see how different management practices have worked so far in the test plots located west of Great Bend. The variety performance test plots contain many different varieties and producers will be able to see first hand how those wheat varieties have held up during the unusual growing season.

Romulo Lollato Audio

The event will start at 10:30 am at the test plots located on West 10th Street on the northwest corner of the expo grounds at the west entrance. It’s a free event with no registration necessary.